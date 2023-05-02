BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

BCE stock opened at C$65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.68. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$70.53.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

