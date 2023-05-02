Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 209,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading

