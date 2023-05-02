Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 209,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Further Reading
