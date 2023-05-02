Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

About Advantage Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

