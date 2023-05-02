Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$108.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$109.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$115.19. The firm has a market cap of C$8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

