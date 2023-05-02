Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

