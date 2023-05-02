Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.