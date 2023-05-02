Atb Cap Markets Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$107.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.42 and a 12-month high of C$111.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

