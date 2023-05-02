Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Reduced by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion.

Newmont Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$63.49 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$51.44 and a 12 month high of C$94.94. The company has a market cap of C$50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.86.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.