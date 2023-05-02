Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.93.

ALA stock opened at C$23.84 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.60.

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

