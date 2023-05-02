Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
