Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $892,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

