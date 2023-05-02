Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

