Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

