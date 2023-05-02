T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

