Brokers Set Expectations for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

