Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $49.10 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,090 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

