Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Union Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

