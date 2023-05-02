KeyCorp Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TDOC opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

