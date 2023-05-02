KeyCorp Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

TSCO opened at $238.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

