Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for United Microelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

