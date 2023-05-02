SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,344,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

