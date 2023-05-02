HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $22.12 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,569 shares of company stock worth $13,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.