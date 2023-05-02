Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT at $5,790.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.