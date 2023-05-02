Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $170.70

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $163.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.59.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

