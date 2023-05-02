THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $85.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

