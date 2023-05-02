Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $178.45

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 57.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.