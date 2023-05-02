Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $34.20

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.20, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

