Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,893.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,893.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GVDNY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY opened at $69.71 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

Givaudan Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.