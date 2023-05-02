Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $14.62

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.62.

Several analysts have commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,969. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

