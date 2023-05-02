TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$138.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$123.03 and a twelve month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$135.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.15.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.3660377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

