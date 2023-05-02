TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %
TMX Group stock opened at C$138.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$123.03 and a twelve month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$135.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.15.
TMX Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.