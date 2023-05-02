Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $184.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.30) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Investments, Adviser, Personal, and Corporate or Strategic. The Investments segment provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale, and insurance clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.