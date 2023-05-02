Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$168.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$168.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$162.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$161.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

About Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

