Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

USAT stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

