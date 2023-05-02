Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

