Maximus (MMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Maximus has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Maximus

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Recommended Stories

