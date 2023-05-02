Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($1.01). The company had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

In related news, Director William John Cox acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

