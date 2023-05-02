DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.7 %

DBRG stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

