Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. Analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 158,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.