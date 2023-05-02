Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. Analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 158,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

