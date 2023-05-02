Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $98.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $157.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

