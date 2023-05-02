Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.