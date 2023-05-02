Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.