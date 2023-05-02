Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.