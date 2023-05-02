Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEP. Raymond James upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

