Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLF. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $290,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after acquiring an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.