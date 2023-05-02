ATI (ATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect ATI to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

