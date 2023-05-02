Watsco, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $344.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

