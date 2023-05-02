Zoetis (ZTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY23 guidance at $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.34-$5.44 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

