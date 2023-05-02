Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,026.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.73. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

