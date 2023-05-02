Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WH opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.