Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Reduced by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

