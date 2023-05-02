Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

